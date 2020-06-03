Base cabinet shelves

Extendo shelves from Richelieu can be used as a pantry unit or in applications such as base cabinets in the living room, closet or bedroom.
Wherever pull-out shelf is required, the company says, concealed extension runners can be added (sold separately) for the shelves to sit on during set up. Units are adaptable to metric and imperial sizes.
The shelves include:
- 1 Fioro shelf;
- 1 anti-slip mat;
- 1 oak railing of 87 mm; and,
- 1 pair of universal adapters for 450 mm nominal length slides.
The dark grey units are available in wide range of internal widths, depths and heights.