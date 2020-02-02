Biodegradable edgebanding provides LEED option

Rams Industries has introduced a plant-based edgebanding option to Canada.

With a proprietary and patented edgebanding resin formulation, BioEdge is petroleum-free, non-toxic, food safe and enables manufacturers to qualify their furniture components in LEED-certified building projects.

The product is made from sustainably and renewably sourced sugar cane, is at least 85 percent biodegradable, and can be discarded in designated composting facilities.

The product runs on standard edgebander equipment requiring no special tooling and is stable on furniture.

The product is available in thirty-eight solid colours in standard edgebanding sizes while custom colours are possible.