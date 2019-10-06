The Weinig Group of Mooresville, N.C., a producer of solid wood and panel processing technology and equipment, has announced that Brett Reid has been appointed president of the North American region, which includes operations in the U.S. and Canada.
The appointment follows the group’s recently adopted market-based strategy combining Weinig Holz-Her USA and Weinig Holz-Her Canada into a single North American region. Reid joined Weinig Holz-Her Canada as managing director in 2017 and prior to that his sales experience consisted of 25 years within the industry.
Brett Reid named president of Weinig North American region
The Weinig Group of Mooresville, N.C., a producer of solid wood and panel processing technology and equipment, has announced that Brett Reid has been appointed president of the North American region, which includes operations in the U.S. and Canada.