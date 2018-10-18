Cabinet door lift system characterized by compactness and design strength

The Wind lift system from Salice is characterized by compactness and elegant design. Its movement is smooth and perfectly controlled.

Wind is small and unobtrusive, enabling the maximum utilization of cabinet internal space. In the kitchen environment, Wind has strong functional appeal — a compact adjustable lift system that takes up a minimum of valuable storage space. Wind is suitable for other applications also: office furniture, small cabinets, living rooms furniture or bedrooms.

Aesthetics also play a key role with Lift’s small size and streamlined shape adding significantly to the overall appeal of the cabinets to which it is fitted. Wind is a completely mechanical system, characterized by an easy and fast tool free assembly to the door and the cabinet.

Wind is available in a range of attractive finishes designed to complement the vast range of furniture applications that it can be used for.