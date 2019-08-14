Cabinet lift hinge provides soft, silent movement

Soft and silent movement of D-Lite lift hinges from Nuvo Concept are said to provide user comfort in lift-up cabinet doors.

Cabinet doors can be stopped at a desired level by the hinges gradual opening feature. The lift hinges are designed and produced to occupy minimum space in cabinet, the company says.

Units can be assembled easily and also doors can be mounted without using any tools by a special track mechanism, it adds. A three-dimensional alignment mechanism offers adjustment of up-down, left-right, back-forward for installation accuracy.

The lift-up force of the mechanism can be adjusted according to door weight and height. There are three different mechanism alternatives for door weights up to 14 kg.

Specifications include a 27 mm thickness, 90 mm height, 198 mm length and 107° and 90° opening angle options. Four colours are available.