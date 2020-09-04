Cabinet miter joint machine

The Circle T LM116 Easy Lock miter joint machine from Akhurst is said to provide easy controls, setup and changes.

The machine is designed for customers making cabinetry and pillar wraps. A and B profiles are cut using a single pneumatic powered tilting spindle, eliminating the downtime required by shaper equipment.

Thickness changes of 0.5 to 1.0 in. can be made.

Application specifications include:

1-1/4 in. minimum material width;

12 in. minimum material length; and,

machining angles from 90° to 30° (finish angle).

Drive package specifications include:

5 hp, 230/460 V, 3ph spindle motor;

0.5 hp feed motor;

1-1/4 in. spindle diameter;

spindle speed of 7,600 rpm; and,

variable speed 11-roll positive grip feeder.

Dust collection requirements are 670 cfm and 4 in. outlet, pneumatic requirements are 100 psi, and power requirements are 30 A disconnect at 480 Vac, 3-phase.

Dimension specifications are 40 x 47 in. table size, 54 (W) x 4 (L) x 60 (H) in. footprint and shipping 49 (W) x 66 (L) x 66 (H) in.