Cleaner ensures panels free of dust, chips on both sides

The Black Bros. 495 Panel Cleaner ensures that the substrate is free on both sides of any dust or embedded chips prior to gluing or coating.

The unit helps maintain a consistent, high-quality bond and reduces scrap in laminating, finishing or veneering operations, the company says.

Models range in sizes from 38 to 74 in. brush lengths and use 6 ½ in. diameter tampico fibre brushes that are said to provide a vigorous, deep and thorough cleaning to both the top and bottom of the panel surface.

The compact design, with hoods enclosing the entire brush, facilitates a highly efficient airflow system for maximum dust pickup and better conformance to safety and health regulations, the company adds.

Variable feed speeds range from 40 to 120 fpm, the upper elevator range is from 0 to 4-1/2 in. and the minimum part length is 12 in.