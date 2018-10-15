CNC boring machine designed for nested base manufacturing

The Centaurus from Limtech Industries is an entry level series CNC boring machine.

It employs many of the design and operating features as the company’s Orion series for reliability and serviceability, but with linear tool changing stations versus onboard carousel tool changer on the Orion series.

The Centaurus series has features and available options designed for nested base manufacturing, specifically with the cabinetry and closet systems, with an in-line 32 mm line boring system in X and Y-axis.

Three table sizes of 4 x 8, 5 x 10 and 5 x 12 ft are available.

Finished table top is a vacuum phenolic system and spindle speeds range from 1,000 to 24,000 rpm.