CNC drilling and milling centre speeds production

The c-express 920 classic Format-4 CNC drilling and milling centre from Felder is said to carry out all repeat drill and simple milling work efficiently, quickly and precisely.

Developed with the smaller workshops in mind, the centre offers a favourable price/performance ratio, the company says.

At the touch of a button, repeat drilling work programs can be loaded and reused.

Highlights include:

CNC processing in 3.4 square meters;

17-spindle drilling head; horizontal processing of the workpiece to ensure a constant zero point;

and, simple programming without the need to take the workpiece thickness into consideration.

A grooving saw unit comes standard for the processing of back panels or construction connections.