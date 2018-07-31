CNC machine centre offers motorized panel support

The Busellato JET Optima T5 5-axis CNC machining centre now provides motorized IMC panel support.
The machine is designed to tackle panel-processing tasks, entry door hardware prep and, with an assortment of solid wood clamps and vacuum pods, many other jobs.
Genesis Evolution software provides flexibility that allows the operator to program on the fly as needed and not rely solely on office-based staff to handle all programming.
Features include: two available boring heads, 12V/6H and 18V/8H, both with x-axis grooving saw; 2 or 4 work areas arranged in X or Y; a variety of IMC vacuum cups and clamps; up to 34 automatic tool positions plus 10 manually managed positions; 15 hp S1 HSK-F63 electrospindle; and, PC on a mobile pedestal.