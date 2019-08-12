CNC profile knife grinder accepts DXF files

The UTMA P20 CNC announced by Colonial Saw allows profiling of carbide and HSS cutting tools including inserts/plates, carbide cutters, router bits and HSS corrugated back knives.

Designed for maximum flexibility and ease of operation, menu-driven software is said to allow the operator to simply input the requested values and create a program in minutes that can be stored in the computer hard disk.

With the universal 50 internal taper in the A-axis workhead, it is fast and simple to change from inserts to router bits to cutters and back in a very few minutes, the company says.

Units accept DXF CAD drawings and include four CNC controlled axes (X, Y, A, Z), AC digital servo motors on all CNC axes and electronic speed variator for grinding wheel.