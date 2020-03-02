CNC router automated panel processing cell

By The Editor

The S-Series CNC router automated panel processing cell from C.R. Onsrud is said to combine top-of-the-line CNC machinery with advanced material handling and labeling systems to decrease the cost per part, eliminate unnecessary steps within a workflow process, reduce direct labour and optimize machinery usage.

Standard series features include:

  • 18 hp spindle (S6); 24,000 maximum rpm;
  • Fanuc 0i control;
  • 12-position tool management;
  • vacuum holding; and,
  • manual material handling.

Optional series features include:

  • 24 hp spindle (S6);
  • Osai OPEN control;
  • two 12-position tool management capability;
  • mechanical holding; and,
  • automatic infeed/outfeed material handling.

