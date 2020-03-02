The S-Series CNC router automated panel processing cell from C.R. Onsrud is said to combine top-of-the-line CNC machinery with advanced material handling and labeling systems to decrease the cost per part, eliminate unnecessary steps within a workflow process, reduce direct labour and optimize machinery usage.
Standard series features include:
- 18 hp spindle (S6); 24,000 maximum rpm;
- Fanuc 0i control;
- 12-position tool management;
- vacuum holding; and,
- manual material handling.
Optional series features include:
- 24 hp spindle (S6);
- Osai OPEN control;
- two 12-position tool management capability;
- mechanical holding; and,
- automatic infeed/outfeed material handling.