CNC router features automatic tool length measurement

The HSR series 3-axis CNC router has been introduced by Hendrick Manufacturing. The machine includes an automatic tool changer, OSAI Open CNC controller, HSD HSK63-F high-frequency spindle and automatic tool length measurement.
Units feature a full color LCD display, large capacity program hard drive and LAN-ready Ethernet interface.
Also included is the G&M international standard machine code language, compatibility with industry standard CAD/CAM programming software packages, built-in diagnostics and tool path graphics.
A Manual Pulse Generator allows manual axis movements for fine adjustments.