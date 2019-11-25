CNC router previews tool paths

The IQ PRO with ATC from Laguna Tools has enhanced its IQ CNC model with the introduction of a more powerful handheld control that allows for tool path previewing and a three-position automatic tool changer.

The motor is rated 3HP 220 V/20 A single phase, the spindle is 3HP industrial single-phase continuous duty liquid-cooled, and the automatic tool changer uses ISO-20 tool holders. Spindles can run from 6,000 to 24,000 rpm.

The controller is a Richauto DSP hand-held unit, the ball screw operates on all axes and gantry clearance is 6 in. (optional 12 in. available).

Machine worktable is 24 x 36 in., the machine footprint 39½ x 57 in., work envelope 24 x 36 in. and total weight is 746 or 796 lb., depending on options.