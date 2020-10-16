CNC router with automated infeed, outfeed

The PRO-510 CNC router with automatic infeed loading and outfeed with rotary auto tool change from Castaly Industries Canada has been introduced.

The parallel vertical accuracy of the machine gantry X-axis square rails, Y-axis square rails and Z-axis ball screw are 0.001 in.

Machine reposition accuracy is 0.001 in. and machine working accuracy is 0.002 in. Grating ruler travel accuracy is also 0.002 in.

Nesting work is possible for automatic infeed loading with scissor lift and outfeed unloading via a conyeyor.

A PC-based Syntec CNC controller is setup to accept standard G-code programming formats along with on board conversational applications.