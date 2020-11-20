Compact hinge for fall flaps

Pacta is a compact hinge from Salice for fall flaps that operates without the need for additional stays or cables.

The hinge confers a decelerated opening action and the fall of the door is gradual and controlled, the company says.

In the fully-open position, the door and base panel are aligned, creating a uniform and flat surface.

The hinge is also available with a push self-opening system and comes in a variety of finishes.

Suggested applications include living room and kitchen cabinets, desks in children’s furniture or for writing surfaces, and table extensions in hotel furniture.