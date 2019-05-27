Configurable CNC router suitable for variety of applications

By The Editor

Axyz has introduced the Infinite Router to its lineup of CNC machines.

With process areas up to 128 in. wide and over 50 ft long, the unit features a heavy-duty frame with a robust structure for high performance and high part-finish, new carriage design with easier access for service, and a new dust extraction system which reduces clogging and allows for longer tables, the company says.

These are supplemented with a wide range of optional production tools, including a 7- or 21-station automatic tool change system, twin or triple cutting heads, the AVS Camera Registration System and a misting unit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR