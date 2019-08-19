Corbels in the mission design style

The Mission corbels and legs from Osborne Wood Products are suitable for blending old and the new styles.

The mission style of design is rooted in the architecture of the Spanish missions that were scattered about the Southwestern region of what is now the U.S. Mission furniture was often made out of oak for its strength and durability, and the decorative elements generally consisted of carved out square or rectangular recesses.

Mission pieces available vary from the Spanish or California Revival pieces in their detail.