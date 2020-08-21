The TID 18 cordless impact driver from Festool has a compact, ergonomic design and a standard ¼-in. quick-release chuck.

An EC TEC brushless motor provides 1,593 in-lb. of torque into three speed settings.

The additional T-Mode feature is said to prevent overtightening.

Next to the Basic version there is also as a Set version that includes two of the new Li-HighPower 4.0 HPC-ASI 18 V battery packs and a belt clip.

A kickback-free hammer mechanism drives the fastener rather than spinning the drill around the screw to protect the user’s wrist.

The T-Mode detects the transition between sheet metal and wood and automatically adapts the speed. With Li-ion battery, units weigh 3.3 lb.