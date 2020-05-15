Corner cabinet hardware rescues storage space

The Vauth-Sagel Cornerstone Maxx corner cabinet shelving system available from Hafele Canada places the contents on two straight shelves in front of the cabinet.

The often poorly-utilized, or even completely un-utilized spaces in the corner cabinet can be accessed with great ease with the product, the company says.

The system also has no impact on the surrounding cabinets, since it only swings in front of its own carcass.

In so doing, PAM, the power-assisted movement system, supports the motion sequence. Due to energy storage support and end-damped infeed and outfeed, the company adds, it opens and closes almost automatically and noiselessly.

With a load capacity of up to 25 kg per shelf, the system consists of three parts and doesn’t require a second mounting point — a single standpipe is said to provide maximum stability, in addition to allowing simple height adjustment, even after installation.