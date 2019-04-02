Custom manufacturing software stretches from design to production

Version 7.0 software products from Mozaik are designed specifically for the custom manufacturer and are compatible with Windows-based PCs and tablets.

The joinery can be setup to match a shop’s specifications from blind dados and dowels to screws and KD fasteners.

The software is said to generate accurate cutting lists, detailed shop drawings, submittal drawings, customer renderings, G-Code for flat table CNC routers, estimations, job costs, part and product labeling.

Eliminating upfront costs and hidden fees, the company says, a monthly subscription includes the software license, online support services, video training, access to customer forums, free post processors for the CNC router and free software updates.