Custom videos at IWF

Book your IWF booth video: Tap into

Wood Industry quality to tell your brand’s story

Wood Industry offers an in-booth video package for exhibitors at IWF for only $500!

You get:

— 20-minute on-booth recording of your message, edited down to three minutes run-time.

— Professional, HD recording by a credited videographer

— As with all Wood Industry products, the quality is in the editing. Anybody can shoot a “selfie.”

— Extensive B-roll voice-overs

— Your link on:

The popular Wood Industry e-letter

Your own web site

A special, Wood-Industry YouTube site, linked to www.woodindustry.ca, specifically for searchers

See the quality; view our IWF 2016 playlist. Featuring SawStop, Super Thin Saws, Elias Woodwork, AXYZ Automation, Accuride, Felder, Colonial Saw and Bessey Tools!

Limited slots available.

Payment must be included with order. Includes two proofing sessions; additional editing at hourly rates.

Call Stephen King at (416) 802-1225 today, or write sking@wimediainc.ca, before they are gone.