Designer-vanity company looking for distributors

Mark Wolinsky, owner and president of Wetstyle, and Mario Muto, a designer for Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn and other global brands, have introduced Bemma, a new Saint-Bruno- de-Montarville, Que.-based company focused on designer vanities and accessories.

With the launch of eight inaugural collections at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2020 in Las Vegas, the company says it is focused on addressing a clear gap in the luxury/high-end vanity market segment. Following an in-depth market study and competitive analysis of the vanity space, Bemma was launched to compete in the mid to lower highend product market, addressing a void created by a series of mergers, acquisitions and failings in the industry.

The company will focus on vanities ranging from $1,200 to $3,000, including countertop, sink, vanity and backsplash, and is targeting independent distributors. The line of vanities is built with dovetail construction and incorporate solid materials including kiln-dried oak, walnut and birch wood, European soft-closing drawer glides, Italian Carrara marble, high-end lacquer finishes, brass handles and ceramic glazes.