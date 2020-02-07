Desktop CNC tool features an automatic tool changer

The Desktop MAX ATC from ShopBot is an addition to the company’s desktop CNC tool line that features the industrial precision and power capabilities of its other desktop tools, but with an automatic tool changer.

An ATC is said to reduce production time by quickly and robotically changing cutters between tool paths, eliminating the need to change and zero tools individually.

The new unit has a 36 x 24 in. work area and is available with two different deck options —either an aluminum “T” slot extrusion, with MDF spoil board (optional, removable) or universal vacuum hold down deck with ShopBot Vacuube kit, with plywood plenum and MDF spoil board.

Specifications include:

XYZ movement of 38 x 25 x 5.5 in.;

footprint with spindle of 48 x 39 x 30 in. (h), with spindle VFD fit to right side of gantry; and,

total weights of 127 lb (no deck, no cutter), 194 lb (with aluminum deck and spindle) and 234 lb (with universal vacuum hold down deck kit and spindle).

Units have an integral guard and dustskirt, as well as feature a cut speed of 4 ips, jogging speed of 6 ips and resolution of 0.00025 in.

Air requirements are 4 scfm at 90 psi of clean, dry, un-oiled compressed air. Units come bundled with two software programs to create CNC projects.