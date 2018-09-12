Device makes the clamping of drilling tools easier

The ServoLock system from Weinig is said to make the clamping of drilling tools more convenient.
Previously, a spindle nut would have to be loosened and tightened with a combination wrench.
Handling such a key is awkward because the direction of rotation cannot be precisely defined.
Loosening and tightening the spindle nut also requires a high amount of force to reach the specified torque of 80 Nm.
With the new system for its moulders, a planetary gear ensures significant reduction of the manual effort required, the company says.
The unit also has an in-built slipping clutch that, similarly to a torque wrench, ensures that the spindle nut is always tightened with the correct torque.
The direction of rotation is marked with arrows to make handling easier.
A further benefit is the saving in setup time via the rapid loosening and clamping of the spindle nut.