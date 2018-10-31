Double bevel sliding miter saw suitable for contractors

The Hercules Professional 12 in. double bevel sliding miter saw from Harbor Freight Tools features both top vertical and horizontal cut capacity, with the ability to cut up to 7½-in. crown molding vertically nested and up to 6¾-in. base board against the fence.

The saw also has a 14-in. horizontal cross-cut capacity that handles virtually all applications, including cutting through stair tread or larger shelving.

An adjustable stainless steel detent plate with 10 positive stops simplifies accuracy, while the miter detent override system allows for fine adjustments. Its double-bevel design with positive stops at the most common angles and oversized scale make bevel cuts fast and simple.

The saw includes a contractor-grade Hercules 12-in. 60-tooth blade with Tungsten Carbide teeth and a thin kerf.