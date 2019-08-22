Double end tenoners built for severe duty applications

Double end tenoners announced by Mereen-Johnson — from simple single function to multi-station applications — are said to be designed and built for the severe-duty requirements of multiple shift production.

Units provide greater accuracy, repeatability, lower maintenance and allow for superior joint and finish quality, even at higher feed speeds, the company says.

Made from cast iron and steel weldment construction, units are available with the company’s severe duty, high efficiency, arbor motors. In addition, precision double-vee and multi-vee feed chains with snap-in lugs are custom built for each application requirement.

Benefits include:

lower rebuilding and replacement costs;

controls that provide fast changeovers and production flexibility;

needle bearing chains; and,

pop-up feed lugs.

CNC motion and set-up position controls are suitable for applications such as angle gaining, arched panels, barrel or column production. HSK type and other tool changing systems are also available.