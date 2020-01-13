The Nova Pro Scala double-wall metal drawer slides from Grass display striking lines, right angles and small radii to provide a timeless, technical and functional look, the company says.

The modular system is said to offer quality, stability and smooth running, as well as ease of opening, outstanding running properties, minimal drawer deflection and reliability.

The 186- and 250-mm drawer slides join earlier releases of 63-, 90- and 122-mm versions.

From the front fastening to the back-panel connection and the integrated tilt angle adjustment – everything is flush-fitting and matches to provide a harmonious, elegant impression, the company says.

Silver, Ice and Stone colour options are available.