Drilling units for production applications

Suhner has introduced the EconoMaster line of drilling units, suitable for multiple materials such as light metal, wood, composite, plastic and foam.
The drilling unit features low power and air consumption, adjustable motor housing, adjustable total stroke up to 4 in., hydraulic feed control cylinder, J33 taper spindle end, 0 to ½ in. drill chuck, electric front and rear position limit switches, belt tensioner and chrome-plated quill.
Basic unit weight is 45 lb. Other features include adjustable feed stroke of ½ to 3 in., 400 lb thrust at 85 psi, operating pressures to 110 psi, TEFC/IP56 protection, standard 230V/460V, concentricity of .002 in. TIR, speed ranges to 9600 rpm and an air connection retract/advance of ¼ to 27 in. NPT.