Dust control for portable routers

The Dust-Free Router Hood from Oneida Air Systems is said to guarantee a safer, healthier and more productive routing experience.

Injection molded from crystal clear polycarbonate, units let users clean while they work, containing waste safely within their wet/dry vacuum (not for use with low-pressure wood dust collectors).

The hood is designed to fit most portable fixed-base or plunge routers and lessen wear and tear on expensive router bits by reducing material buildup. A 1.5 in. OD swivelling hose connection includes quick-release “seat-belt style” lock.

Included are two different sized chip covers for outer edges and shallow inset edges.

The lower chip cover can easily be removed for inner plunge routing with no tools, the company says.