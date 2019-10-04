Electric lift-up system for ergonomic cabinet storage

The Qanto electric lift-up system from Richelieu is said to add functionality and style to usually difficult-to-access areas such as base corner cabinets in L-shaped and U-shaped kitchens and end cabinets of kitchen islands.

Ergonomic, the system is composed of two trays that rise from inside the cabinet at the push of a button, displaying their contents in full view and making everything easy to reach.

Push the same button to make them descend back inside the cabinet. The trays are designed with an elegant crystal-glass effect rim that outlines the unit on the countertop.

The system comes pre-assembled in a complete cabinet with adjustable legs for easy integration. The unit simply plugs into a standard 120 V outlet.