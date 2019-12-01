Elias Woodwork receives business awards

Ralph Fehr

Elias Woodwork of Winkler, Man., was the recipient of the Outstanding Large Business Award at the recent Manitoba Chamber of Commerce gala. The Manitoba Business Awards are open to organizations of all sizes and sectors in the province, and celebrate community leaders for their accomplishments, investment in the collective well-being, and most importantly, for their commitment to building a better Manitoba.

The company was also among four other businesses and organizations recognized by the Winkler Chamber of Commerce. The wood manufacturing company received the Business Excellence Award at the P.W. Enns Business Awards gala earlier this year.

Led by president and operations manager Ralph Fehr, the company employs close to 350 staff at three locations in southern Manitoba.