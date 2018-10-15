Extractor pre-separator for debris and coarse dust

Festool has introduced the CT Cyclone, an anti-static, pre-separator for large debris and coarse dust that is designed to be used with a Festool CT Dust Extractor.

By separating large particulate before it reaches the dust collector, users can increase the efficiency and cost effectiveness of their portable Festool dust collection systems by reducing the number of filter bags needed.

The pre-separator also reduces the overall dust load on the main dust extractor filter which results in consistently high suction power throughout the work process.

When used together, the CT Cyclone and CT Dust Extractor form a three-step filtration system for dust and debris.