FIMMA Brasil fair on schedule for April

FIMMA Brasil, a traditional international secondary wood industry fair in Brazil for three decades, has announced it will continue as FIMMA Connections and Business taking place from April 26-29, 2021, featuring new products and innovations.
Another program is the FIMMA Summit, a meeting for the generation and sharing of content in the wood industry, will be held from April 27-29, 2021, in Bento Gonçalves, Brazil, concurrently with the show.
Organized by the Furniture Industry Association of Rio Grande do Sul (Movergs), the essence of FIMMA Brasil is a show organized by the sector for the sector, the organizer says.