Formica to produce Fenix surface line in Quebec

By The Editor
Formica has announced it will manufacture, market, distribute and sell Bra, Italy-based Arpa Industriale’s Fenix surface materials in North America.

The award-winning products will be manufactured at Formica’s Saint-Jean-sur- Richelieu, Que., plant, the company says.

Stefano Mion c.e.o. of Arpa Industriale

Stefano Mion, c.e.o. of Arpa Industriale, says the partnership with Formica will allow its Fenix brand to further reach architects and interior designers in North America through a well-established distribution network.

The Fenix brand was established by Arpa in 2013.

