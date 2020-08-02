Formica to produce Fenix surface line in Quebec

Formica has announced it will manufacture, market, distribute and sell Bra, Italy-based Arpa Industriale’s Fenix surface materials in North America.
The award-winning products will be manufactured at Formica’s Saint-Jean-sur- Richelieu, Que., plant, the company says.
Stefano Mion, c.e.o. of Arpa Industriale, says the partnership with Formica will allow its Fenix brand to further reach architects and interior designers in North America through a well-established distribution network.
The Fenix brand was established by Arpa in 2013.