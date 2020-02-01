Four Canadians earn WMIA scholarships

The Fairfax, Va.-based Wood Machinery Industry Association (WMIA) Educational Foundation has awarded its 2019 scholarships to high school seniors and college students to enable them to continue their education in the wood industry.

A total of $30,000 US in scholarships was awarded with four students in Canada named as recipients. Eight students were selected to receive a total of $13,500 US in scholarships, while the Foundation also continued its scholarship endowment program (SEP) this year, in which it provided a fixed amount of scholarship funds to several schools, and the schools determined how many scholarships to award, and in what amounts.

Four schools — Pittsburg State University, the New England School of Architectural Woodworking, Seattle Central College Wood Technology Center and the École Nationale du Meuble et de L’Ébénisterie (ENME) — participated in the program, awarding a total of $16,500 US in scholarships to 11 students.

The 2019 scholarship recipients in Canada are: