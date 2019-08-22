Glue pot edgebander features digital PID temperature control

Operators looking for more flexibility and capacity should consider the model 72GP glue pot edgebander, says Safety Speed.
The dependable glue pot machine with adjustable glue extrusion performs similar to other units costing thousands of dollars more, it adds, making it a suitable choice for the small to medium sized woodworking shop.
Features and benefits include:
- digital PID temperature control to reduce glue overheating and burning with standby temperature mode;
- micro adjust tape guide makes changing tape widths fast and simple;
- electromagnetic end cutters means no need for compressed air supply;
- dust collection outlet keeps trimmings off the workpiece and the floor;
- anodized glue pot interior for ease of cleaning; and,
- 10-12 minute glue heat up time.