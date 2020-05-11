Grooving cutter has 8.5 mm cutting width

Leuco has announced a grooving cutter with a cutting width of 8.5 mm for CNC machines.

To obtain this width, the company says, a 5 mm grooving cutter and two passes have often been necessary.

The new grooving cutters are said to speed up the grooving process and double the edge life of the tool.

Solid wood, plastics or varnished surfaces can be cut as the grouped profile consisting of 5 teeth each is able to saw wood even with hard or sensitive coatings.

The cutter is suitable for grooves in furniture, cabinet, showcase or commode parts.

In addition, the new grooving cutter does only generate a low noise level like all saw blades of the g5-System, it adds, which will improve the work environment in the processing plant.