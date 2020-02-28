Handheld sucker works on rough, damp surfaces

The Nemo battery-powered, handheld vacuum sucker from Eurotech is a mobile, electric device that can attach itself to most surfaces.

It achieves a holding force of up to 170 kg, allowing to move and securely place down the material.

The sucker’s vacuum meter has a red/green area used for monitoring. A vacuum pump integrated into the handle creates the required negative pressure.

Once the pump reaches the safe negative pressure, it is switched off. If the vacuum in the suction device drops, the pump automatically switches on again.

The tool is designed to minimize the risk of damaging expensive material, maximize productivity and reduce the physical workload involved.