HDI displays architectural wood products at open house

Gordon Clough

Architectural building products distributor HDI recently attracted 300 to its open house at its 125,000 square foot warehouse headquarters in Brampton, Ont. HDI was formed in April 2018, an amalgamation of Hardwoods Specialty Products, Paxton Lumber and Rugby Architectural Building Products, serving North America through a network of 61 strategically located distribution centres.

According to HDI director of marketing Gordon Clough, the company’s Manufacturing Support group sells directly to larger OEM accounts and to its 61 distribution centres, providing the network with imported panels and lumber, as well as from its hardwood lumber sawmill located in Clinton, Mich. Imported products such as with its Dragon Ply brand come to Canada directly from China, but with Chinese products under tariff restrictions in the U.S., the company has added imports from Vietnam and Cambodia to serve the U.S. market.

“There are no trans-shipments from China to the U.S. via Canada,” says Clough. HDI has its own quality control staff stationed in its Asian production facilities, he added.