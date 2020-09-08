Heavy door push-to-open latches

The ML-ZN80 push-to-open latch for heavy doors from Sugatsune has a magnetic touch latch with strong push force to eliminate the need for handles. Units are suitable for hidden doors, closets and pantries.

The body is made of metal for durability and the plastic part is flame resistant and compliant with the UL94V-0 standard.

The magnet part has an allowance of 1.5° on each side to catch the strike plate correctly and helps the magnet to adjust even if there is a slight misalignment. The screws for the mounting plate are designed to be hidden from view.

For overlay doors, designs should include the correct clearance between the door and sideboard (as shown in the drawings).