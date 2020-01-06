Heavy-duty linear track system

With ADA-compliant linear motion and design, the 116RC track system model from Accuride is said to be an innovative breakthrough for the sliding door market, accommodating large screens, panels, movable walls and barn doors.

Units support loads up to 793 lb. and are available in an aluminum track in a choice of 94.5 and 142 in. lengths.

Tracks can be cut or butted together to adjust length, while recirculating ball carriages come with either stainless steel (for greater load) or polymer (for quiet movement) ball bearings.

Track may be side, flat, or vertically mounted.