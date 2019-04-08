Hettich appoints new management

Hettich Canada has appointed two managers to support its growth strategy. Robert (Bob) Ashmore has joined as the new national sales manager.

Based out of the new sales office in Toronto and reporting to René Dionne, president of Hettich Canada, Ashmore’s key role will be to lead the territory sales representatives and drive marketing and business development initiatives across the company’s Canadian distribution network.

Martine Trudel joined the Hettich team in November 2018 as controller and human resources manager. Her role will be to develop and increase the accounting and human resources functions, as well as building effective business communication bridges with corporate controlling in Germany.

In addition, Catherine Courcel has been appointed managing director of Hettich Group in Kirchlengern, Germany. Courcel has been with the Hettich Group since January 2001. In her new role, she continues being responsible for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Great Britain and Turkey.