Hettich Canada promotes Claudia Guhl

Claudia Guhl has been appointed to the newly created role as regional sales manager in Western Canada for Montreal, Que.-based Hettich Canada.
Guhl will continue to manage her existing partnerships while now supporting and managing the territory sales representatives and distribution growth potential in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Previously, she functioned as key account manager in Western Canada for four years, and sales representative for three years at Hettich Canada. Hettich is a manufacturer of cabinet hardware such as hinges, drawer and runner systems, and sliding and folding door systems.