Hidden and floating shelf brackets

DC Distributing now offers floating and hidden shelf brackets along with standard, concealed, concealed flat and hybrid variations.
Standard brackets are available in 11 sizes and are offered in Black, White, Folkstone, Almond and Primer finishes.
Island bar brackets (shown) are available in one size mounting bracket with hardware included.
Three bar lengths available are 15, 34 and 40 in. Bars are ½ in. thick steel and 2 in. wide and have multiple countersunk mounting holes for customization.
Load limit range is 350 to 3,250 lb.