Hidden hinge provides strength from a concealed position

The Tiomos Hidden is the first Grass hinge that is fully recessed in the furniture.

In this way, the company says, it is elegantly integrated in the cabinet and allows the design of the furniture to stand out.

The recessed hinge is versatile and can be used with an opening angle of 105 degrees and is suitable for installation on doors with a thickness of 18 mm.

An optional damping system provides additional comfort. For a balanced gap alignment, it is also possible to accurately adjust the door laterally, in height and in depth, by using the hinge’s integrated adjustment mechanism.