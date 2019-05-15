Hinged cabinet door flap system folds down to open

The Kinvaro D, the Tiomos flap system from Grass with cable stay is available in White, Night and Smoke colours.

The units are said to integrate well with elegant furniture with drink storage compartment flaps. The system comes in two models for different flap sizes and weights.

The flap hinge ensures that the open flap is flush with the base panel – ensuring an aesthetic overall appearance, the company says.

An integrated damping system means the opening action of the flap is gently damped over the last few centimetres.

Units can be horizontal or vertical, left or right, as well as fitted on both sides of the cabinet and turned by 90 degrees to save space.

This means that the variable flap system can be used on cabinets with depths from 82 mm.