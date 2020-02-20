Hinges tackle variable heat, humidity conditions

Model HES3D-90BL hinges from Sugatsune suitable for furniture and cabinetry tackle applications where heat and humidity can fluctuate.
Hinge leaves separate so the door can be removed during installation or refinishing.
Three-way adjustment allows vertical, horizontal and depth adjustment during and after installation.
Specifications include:
- 198 g weight;
- 90 × 45.3 mm dimensions;
- load capacity (kg/pair) is 12/2 pcs, 16/3 pcs;
- maximum door height of 1,500 mm;
- maximum door width of 600 mm; and,
- minimum door thickness of 23 mm.