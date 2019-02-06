Hinges with improved soft closing action for wide range of cabinet doors

By The Editor

Silentia+ hinges from Salice employ an advanced deceleration system for cabinet doors of a wide range sizes, weights and applications.

Included are:

  • Series 100 for light thin doors,
  • Series 200 for thicker doors,
  • Series 300 with a 45 mm operating profile and,
  • Series 700 for doors with a minimum thickness of 16 mm.

Consistent with the aesthetics of the first generation of Silentia, with identical dimensions and shape, the decelerating effect is now powered by twin silicone-oil dampers, housed in the hinge cup.

Silentia+ hinges are also equipped with a discreet switch to adjust the deceleration mechanism. The switch enables the closing speed of any size or shape of door to be finely adjusted.

