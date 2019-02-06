Hinges with improved soft closing action for wide range of cabinet doors

Silentia+ hinges from Salice employ an advanced deceleration system for cabinet doors of a wide range sizes, weights and applications.
Included are:
- Series 100 for light thin doors,
- Series 200 for thicker doors,
- Series 300 with a 45 mm operating profile and,
- Series 700 for doors with a minimum thickness of 16 mm.
Consistent with the aesthetics of the first generation of Silentia, with identical dimensions and shape, the decelerating effect is now powered by twin silicone-oil dampers, housed in the hinge cup.
Silentia+ hinges are also equipped with a discreet switch to adjust the deceleration mechanism. The switch enables the closing speed of any size or shape of door to be finely adjusted.