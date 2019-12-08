Horizontal panel handling in narrow spaces

The Nemo type electronic suction device, modified by Eurotech, is a mobile, electronic, handheld suction device. With a holding force of up to 170 kg, the device can be used on a wide variety of surfaces.

The handheld suction device is said to make it easy to move various materials and place them down safely.

The vacuum pump installed in the handle generates the necessary vacuum to hold the workpiece steadily. The installed vacuum meter with red/green area is used for monitoring.

Once the pump reaches the safe negative pressure, it will be switched off. If the vacuum in the suction device drops, it will automatically switch on again.

The battery-powered, handheld, suction device helps minimize the risk of damaging expensive materials, maximizes productivity and reduces physical workloads, the company says.